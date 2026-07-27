4 Ways A Track Camera Can Help Improve Your Lap Times

Let's be honest. We all think of ourselves as talented as the next expert racer on the track. In our minds, every single corner is masterfully executed with late braking, every apex is clipped with millimeter-perfect precision, and the throttle control is executed on the verge of the laws of physics. You feel fast. You feel heroic. Then you log into the timing app or look at the official transponder sheet back in the paddock, and the cold digital numbers slap you right across the face.

The hardest pill to swallow in race track driving is that human perception can be an absolute lie. When adrenaline is coursing through your veins, your brain warps time, and it turns out the corner where you felt like you were hanging on to the edge of adhesion was actually a slow, coasting disaster.

If you want to stop guessing and actually start dropping your lap times, you need an objective, unblinking witness. You need a dedicated track camera setup. Whether you are rigging a budget smartphone setup, utilizing an advanced factory setup like Chevrolet's Performance Data Recorder, or going all out with an AI-driven standalone system like the Garmin Catalyst, adding video to your track sessions changes everything. Let's explore how a track camera can improve your track times.