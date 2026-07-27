What It Means When Diesel Engines Are Tier 2 Or Tier 3

When it comes to diesel engines, you might have heard them classified into tiers: Tier 1, 2, 3, or 4. No, this isn't a categorization of output or performance, nor is it a ranking of which diesel engines you'd be most willing to have a beer with. It's admittedly a bit more boring than that because it's actually a way of sorting how bad they are for the environment.

We should note that the tier system we're discussing here doesn't apply to engines like Volkswagen's complex V10 diesel or even those in semi-trucks. Instead, it has to do with the diesel engines that power heavy machinery — think bulldozers, excavators, and backup generators. We're talking about stuff you'd find at a construction site or on a farm. And if you only read one sentence from this entire article, make it this one: The higher the tier number, the less polluting that diesel engine is.

And because each tier corresponds to a different era of diesel equipment regulation, lower tier numbers effectively mean older machinery, whereas relevant products sold new today must comply with the current standard, Tier 4. That said, some exceptions exist. A specific model of lobster boat in Massachusetts, for example, was recently granted permission to run a Tier 3 engine in order to support the New England lobster industry.