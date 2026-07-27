In-Flight Safety Videos That Are Better Than The In-Flight Entertainment

Safety videos are for more than just the passengers, of course. It's also vital that the people loading your baggage onto the aircraft do so properly, or else the plane might be out of balance. If it does become unbalanced, then the center of gravity will become... You know what? Best to let this kind British man explain it to you with his nice, soothing voice.

That also just so happens to be the voice of the greatest band of all time, Iron Maiden.

When he's not on yet another world tour, Bruce Dickinson moonlights as a commercial airline pilot. In fact, he sometimes does both at once, acting as the pilot for the band's chartered jet while they're on tour. Yes, he'd fly a plane one day, go to sleep, wake up, and go belt out "Fear of the Dark" the next day. I'm sorry, were you complaining about being busy? Anyway, for this safety video, Dickinson plays it straight and never mentions his other job.