Trump Killed Electrical Grid Upgrades And Other Clean Energy Projects Because States Didn't Vote For Him, White House Lawyers Admit

Between starting a disastrous war with Iran and their love of power-hungry data centers, Republicans have been incredibly successful at raising energy costs in the United States. Last month, NPR reported that inflation hit a three-year high back in May, and costlier energy accounted for 60% of that figure. Oil and gas are more expensive, sure, but electricity prices were also up 6% compared to the year before. While we already knew Trump killed billions of dollars worth of clean energy projects that could have helped blunt the impact, the New York Times now reports Trump killed some of those projects just because they'd benefit states that didn't vote for him.

That admission didn't come from Trump himself, but was instead revealed in court documents White House lawyers filed in a lawsuit over an October decision to cancel nearly $8 billion in Biden-era grants meant to fund clean energy projects across the country. At the time, the Republican administration claimed the canceled projects were part of its valiant crusade to stop wasteful spending, but according to the White House's lawyers, they were lying. Instead, the NYT writes that "federal officials acknowledged this month that they had terminated the funding 'based solely' on political criteria, targeting projects in states that were represented by Democrats and had voted for Kamala Harris, the party's presidential nominee, in the 2024 election."

According to the White House's lawyers, former oil/gas executive and current Secretary of Energy Chris Wright had his department put together a list of about 600 energy projects that had received grants from the Biden administration. But Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought only killed 284 of the 600 grants on the list, 283 of which would have benefited states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. In contrast, Biden's Inflation Reduction Act disproportionately benefited Republican districts nationwide.