Ever since the United States and Israel decided to attack the sovereign nation of Iran, seemingly entirely on a whim, things have been bad for everyone. You've likely noticed higher prices at the pump, but did you know that industries also use fuel? And that, when businesses' costs go up, they like to fire people in a form of equivalent exchange? It's all true! From Reuters:

European automotive, construction, metals, chemicals and transport sectors could lose ​up to 1.3 million jobs ‌this year as a result of a surge in energy prices caused by the U.S.-Iran ​conflict, Labour Commissioner Roxana Minzatu ​said on Wednesday. "Due to the war ⁠in the Middle East, up ​to 1.3 million jobs are at risk ​and we are talking about jobs in energy-intensive industry, particularly," Minzatu told a news ​conference. The EU automotive sector could face ​the biggest layoffs of up to 600,000, the ‌European ⁠Commission estimated.

Construction, metals, chemicals, transport could lose 56,000 jobs.

Some 85,000 jobs in battery projects could be at risk ​and 58,852 ​jobs ⁠in solar manufacturing.

Another 4,500 jobs could go in the ​steel sector because of low-carbon ​measures.

Low-income ⁠households could spend an additional 1.4% of income on transport fuel.

The EU ⁠manufacturing ​sector employs around 30 ​million people, while services provide almost 87 million ​jobs.

600,000 layoffs of good, unionized automotive jobs is what we in the industry call "bad." Good thing those freshly laid-off workers won't also have to deal with increased costs for basic necessities like fuel, because that's how political situations get very dicey very quickly.