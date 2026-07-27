These Are The Buttons You Would Magically Add To Your Cars

Last week I asked you to get a bit creative and imagine magically adding a physical button to your car that could perform any function, and our dear audience came up with a bunch of great ideas. If you'd like to, I implore you to go back and read through the answers that didn't make this roundup, as there were lots of very fanciful answers.

I said I'd want a button that turns my 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hardtop into a convertible, since convertibles are clearly the superior automotive body style. At least to me, a native Angeleno who's fond of letting the outdoors indoors. I could've bought a Mini Cooper Convertible, but my 99th-percentile height (I'm 6-foot-8) means the stretched wheelbase of my four-door Cooper S serves me better than a two-door retractable roof. But enough about me, we're here to celebrate you, the reader. These are a few of my favorite answers.