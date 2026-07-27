These Are The Buttons You Would Magically Add To Your Cars

By Logan K. Carter
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 16: A 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish from the James Bond movie "Die Another Day" is displayed during the car show at the 25th anniversary of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend at The Orleans Hotel & Casino at The Orleans Hotel & Casino on April 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Last week I asked you to get a bit creative and imagine magically adding a physical button to your car that could perform any function, and our dear audience came up with a bunch of great ideas. If you'd like to, I implore you to go back and read through the answers that didn't make this roundup, as there were lots of very fanciful answers. 

I said I'd want a button that turns my 2017 Mini Cooper S four-door hardtop into a convertible, since convertibles are clearly the superior automotive body style. At least to me, a native Angeleno who's fond of letting the outdoors indoors. I could've bought a Mini Cooper Convertible, but my 99th-percentile height (I'm 6-foot-8) means the stretched wheelbase of my four-door Cooper S serves me better than a two-door retractable roof. But enough about me, we're here to celebrate you, the reader. These are a few of my favorite answers.

I'm drivin,' here!

15th December 1966: A driver vents his anger at fellow motorists by shooting them with a water pistol. (Photo by Charles Black/BIPs/Getty Images) Charles Black/Getty Images

A stay-out-of-my-lane button. As most who like driving, its the other people on the road that tend to ruin it. Since the question was for a 'magical button'... that would suffice.

Submitted by: Not Me

Actually helpful error messages

A car's dashboard lights up with multiple alert icons, signaling various vehicle functions and warnings in a clear, colorful display. Powerlightss/Shutterstock

Both of my newer German cars feature huge infotainment screens with iPad resolution. Vast computer power is on tap. Yet when something important goes wrong under the hood, I get a tiny "Check Engine" light, no different from my Dad's 1984 Pontiac Parisienne, and just as cryptic. I want to press a button and comprehensive diagnostic data appears on the screen. And not just a code, "PO446." Tell me what it means, the likely cause, and what to troubleshoot. A button that does this is not a moonshot for automobile technology, folks.

Submitted by: JohnOfAllCars

Physical button button

a look down at the dashboard in the new S-Class showing its three screens and lack of buttons Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

I don't care what the magic button does, as long as it's a physical magic button and not a virtual button embedded 4 submenus deep on a touchscreen console that takes up 60% of my dashboard. I take that back: I want a magic button that turns all virtual buttons into physical ones.

Submitted by: Wretched_Genius

Au naturale

Madame du Gaste and Monsieur Barbarou in a Benz Parsifal, 1903. The new Parsifal was the first Benz with a vertical two-cylinder engine. Camille du Gaste was France's first woman racing driver. (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Heritage Images/Getty Images

Nannies Off, with a menu check list for what systems should be included. Some folks have different definitions for what constitutes a "Nanny" feature, so it should be adjustable. And it should be consistent across restarts.

Submitted by: Chase

Taste-of-your-own-medicine button

woman screaming while driving cuz she's being blinded by headlights reflecting in her rear-view mirror Johnnygreig/Getty Images

Reverse ultra-high beams for the jag rags who flash their LED high beams behind me to blind me through the rearview. Turnabout is fair play.

Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast

Caffeination nation

car with coffee machine in the street Sergey Granev/Shutterstock

coffee dispenser. Just press a button on the wheel and my cup in the cup holder is filled up with a steaming cup of joe.

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

Jack me up, Scotty

Latin American mechanic lifting a car on a lift at an auto repair shop to fix it - vehicle breakdown concepts Hispanolistic/Getty Images

I want one that raises the vehicle up from all four wheels as high as you'd lift it with a jack to check under it or work on it. And the car would not be able to shift out of park unless you lowered it back down to normal driving height.

Submitted by: Jed Groettum

Sorry, thanks!

Person is writing the word im sorry on a piece of paper. The paper is on a wooden surface and there are some shredded pieces of paper around it. The person is using a marker to write the word sorry FrenkyAlon/Shutterstock

A button that would flash a sign that says either "Thanks" or "Sorry" depending on the circumstance

Submitted by: ddc

Cop-B-Gone

Imitation state troopers car on side of the highway to scare drivers into slowing down to cut down on accident rates. Don Cravens/Getty Images

A button that immediately teleports any nearby lurking highway patrol back to their station. Because FTP, but also the presence of highway patrol makes people nervous and slows down the ENTIRE flow of traffic. But also the button would double to summon a highway patrol officer on a long-press, for those cases where someone is driving erratically and putting everyone around them in danger.

Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D

Mario Kart rules

OSAKA, JAPAN - SEP 10, 2023 : Mario and Mario Kart at the goods store at the exit of the attraction Mario Kart in Nintendo World.Super Nintendo World is a themed area at Universal Studios Japan. Usa-Pyon/Shutterstock

Red turtle shell launch.

Submitted by: Winter Cat

Computer, make all the lights green

A rainy day in the City of London Peter Carruthers/Getty Images

Greenlightgreenlightgreenlightgreenlightgreenlightgreenlightgreenlight...and so on.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Cell phone jammer

a man writes a text message on his mobile phone whilst driving in London Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

It would send a jamming signal to disable all cell phones and other signals to all vehicles within a 1 mile distance from my car. People would have to pay attention to driving the car instead of being distracted with text, talk, sharing photos, posting on facebook, etc.

Submitted by: Tex

Recommended