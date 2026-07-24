At $48,000, Is This 1935 Auburn Speedster Replica A Real Deal?

Auburn only built 887 Boattail Speedsters between 1928 and 1936, which means that replicas like today's Nice Price or No Dice example probably outnumber them handily. Let's see if this classy faker is legitimately priced.

Earlier this month, a remarkably complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton nicknamed "Gus," found on a South Dakota cattle ranch, sold for $50.1 million. That makes it the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold at auction. In contrast, the Dorset coastline in England, known as the "Jurassic Coast," is so strewn with ancient fossils that beach-goers are encouraged to collect them before the tides wash them into the sea.

The point is that not everything old is of equal value simply owing to its age. A prime example of this is the 1972 Ford Pinto Squire we looked at on Thursday. It was presented in remarkable condition for its age, a true survivor. At issue, however, was whether that survival was justified. Even if that was argued to be the case, could any Pinto be worth the $23,777 asked for our candidate? Based on your comments, that answer was no. A massive 98% 'No Dice' loss was the result.