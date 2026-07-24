At $48,000, Is This 1935 Auburn Speedster Replica A Real Deal?
Auburn only built 887 Boattail Speedsters between 1928 and 1936, which means that replicas like today's Nice Price or No Dice example probably outnumber them handily. Let's see if this classy faker is legitimately priced.
Earlier this month, a remarkably complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton nicknamed "Gus," found on a South Dakota cattle ranch, sold for $50.1 million. That makes it the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold at auction. In contrast, the Dorset coastline in England, known as the "Jurassic Coast," is so strewn with ancient fossils that beach-goers are encouraged to collect them before the tides wash them into the sea.
The point is that not everything old is of equal value simply owing to its age. A prime example of this is the 1972 Ford Pinto Squire we looked at on Thursday. It was presented in remarkable condition for its age, a true survivor. At issue, however, was whether that survival was justified. Even if that was argued to be the case, could any Pinto be worth the $23,777 asked for our candidate? Based on your comments, that answer was no. A massive 98% 'No Dice' loss was the result.
Copy cat
According to Oscar Wilde, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness." When it comes to great cars, the imitators often outnumber the originals by a wide margin. That's certainly the case with 427 Cobras, Porsche 356 Speedsters, and the object of today's interest, the Auburn Boattail Speedster.
Conceived just before the Great Depression, and falling victim to that economic collapse in the mid 1930s, the Auburn Speedster is considered to be one of the world's greatest automobiles. Today, the handful of real Speedsters sell for upwards of half a million dollars, when they come on the market at all. That has engendered a healthy industry of kit and continuation car makers doing replica cars based on more modern mechanical components.
This replica is the product of a company in Florida called Speedster Motorcar and, according to the worksheet in its build book, it was delivered in late 1999. Remarkably, Speedster Motorcar Company seemingly remains in business, making Auburn replicas even to this day.
Old on top, slightly less old underneath
This Speedster appears to be a very faithful and accurate replica of the vaunted Auburn, but underneath it features fairly mundane mechanicals that could be serviced at a local Pep Boys. According to the ad, that includes a 350 CID Chevy V8 under the glamorous hood. Both the SUPERCHARGED badge and side-panel-penetrating exhausts are just for show, as the engine is naturally aspirated and farts through more traditional piping. That engine, oddly enough, breathes through what looks to be a single-barrel carburetor and, in the picture at least, is missing its air cleaner.
Backing up the V8 is what the seller describes as a "power glide" transmission, which is a two-speed automatic. That's probably actually a Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed, as the ad says the drivetrain as well as the front and rear suspensions all came from a 1976 Chevy, and PowerGlides went out of production in 1973. Based on the picture of the dashboard, that Chevy donor also contributed its steering column to the cause.
Show and tell
Aside from the more modern mechanicals, this is a true old-school experience. The bodywork looks to be in great condition, painted in Maserati Yellow with contrasting red trim and wire wheels. Those are fitted with wide white-wall tires that are period correct but could stand a cleaning—or replacement if they truly are as old as they look. All of the chrome is straight and shiny, and until you get to the cabin there's nothing to give away that this isn't a real Speedster.
That cabin, like the under-hood view, lets the cat out of the bag. The dash is compromised by the fatter, more highly placed steering column, along with an oddly placed but likely very useful cabin light. Below that is a panel with a modern stereo that, like the light, is probably handy to have but spoils the aesthetic. Any original Speedster will have a bench seat and a floor shifter. This replica has buckets—again, likely from a '70s Chevy—and a column shift.
Nothing is too egregious a choice to spoil the mood, however. According to the seller, this is a turnkey car that runs and drives without issue. They claim, in fact, that "This is more than a car—it's a conversation starter, a weekend weapon, and a head-turning statement you can take out in the real world."
A tenth the cost of the real deal
So now that we've started a conversation about this car, and it has obviously turned our heads, we'll have to start our consideration of its $48,000 asking price. First off, we should note that the title status is not provided in the ad, as it's on Facebook Marketplace and that venue sucks. Next, we should consider that, unless you're a weirdo, this is not a daily driver, nor likely even a great driver on the whole owing to its startling proportions and minimal weather protection.
It is, however, a great piece of automotive art and would not be out of place in any car meet, holiday parade, or just to class up the scene amongst your trailer park community.
With that in mind, what's your take on this replica Speedster's fortunes and that $48,000 asking price? Does that feel fair to have a classic experience at a fraction of the cost of the real deal? Or is that too much to fake it?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Lake Oswego, Oregon, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to Bill Lyons for the hookup!
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