The Atlas Engine Family: GM's Lost Inline-5 Experiment
In the late 1990s, General Motors faced a massive engineering crisis. The legendary, iron-block 4.3-liter Vortec V6 –- essentially a small-block Chevy sans two cylinders -– was a bulletproof workhorse. It had powered millions of S-10 pickups, Blazers, and Astro vans with agricultural reliability for years. But like any great engine, the Vortec had its pros and cons. As GM engineered the new Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon to replace its aging midsize pickups, Detroit needed a modern, modular, overhead cam powertrain family.
Enter the Atlas engine family. Instead of building a conventional V6, GM's powertrain wizards opted for a modular inline engine architecture. The flagship of the program was the 4.2-liter LL8 inline-6, an engine that debuted to critical acclaim in the 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer, even landing on a WardsAuto list of the best engines that year. It featured dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing, and a stiff, lightweight aluminum construction.
But a massive straight-6 is incredibly long. While it fit perfectly fine under the hood of the midsize TrailBlazer, space constraints ruled out an inline-6 layout, and an inline-4 wouldn't provide the performance truck buyers demanded. The compromise was to remove one cylinder from the 4.2-liter design to create a mass-produced American-built inline-5.
The weird math of 5 cylinders
Selling a truck with a 5-cylinder engine to traditional American buyers used to a diet of V6 and V8 engines was always an uphill battle, but the real challenge lay in the physics of the engine itself. Inline-5 engines are notoriously plagued by an imbalanced rocking couple. Unlike a straight-6, which is inherently balanced, a 5-cylinder requires intensive harmonic dampening to keep it from vibrating itself apart. It's one of the reasons why 5-cylinder engines are so rare. GM solved this by engineering two counter-rotating balance shafts – a necessary complication to keep the Vortec 3500 running smoothly enough for the average customer.
When it launched, the 3.5-liter L52 produced 220 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. While those numbers comfortably outpaced the old base 4-cylinder engines of the era, peak performance came at 5,600 rpm, which robbed it of some in-city performance. Car and Driver tests at that time showed that, despite having the lowest curb weight in its segment, it was slower than its rivals. Towing capacity also dropped significantly compared to its predecessor, the S-10.
Teething issues, the 3.7-liter upgrade, and the Hummer H3 letdown
Despite the high-tech engineering, the early Vortec 3500 developed a notorious reputation in the service bays. Early iterations of the engine suffered from soft valve seats. Over time, the exhaust valves would recede into the head, causing a loss of compression, rough idling, and persistent cylinder misfires. GM was forced to issue extended warranties and replace thousands of cylinder heads, which quickly soured the engine's reputation among mechanics and owners alike.
Determined to fix these teething problems, GM thoroughly updated the engine for the 2007 model year. They bored the cylinders out, bumping total displacement to 3.7 liters. The newly christened Vortec 3700 (LLR) featured a larger cylinder bore and a much more respectable output of 242 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque.
Despite these fixes, the Atlas inline-5 remained a black sheep. It was briefly shoved into the engine bays of the highly polarizing Hummer H3 and the Isuzu i-350/i-370 rebadged pickups, but consumer apathy was entrenched. Buyers looking for fuel economy stuck with the smaller 4-cylinder engine variants, while fleet buyers and towing enthusiasts begged for a traditional V8. GM eventually relented, offering the legendary 5.3-liter LS V8 in later Colorado and Hummer H3 models, effectively sealing the fate of the straight-5 engine. It was a brief, glorious period when GM dropped a V8 in its compact pickup trucks. When the first-generation Colorado ended production after 2012, the American inline-5 experiment quietly died with it.
The unlikely tuning icon: from land-speed racers to drag strip weapons
In recent years, engine builders have discovered that the Atlas engine architecture makes it a virtual tank. Sometimes called the American 2JZ, the Atlas engine family's factory block was designed from the ground up around a lightweight and rigid, all-aluminum architecture and paired with a high-flowing dual overhead cam cylinder head.
The ultimate validation for the Atlas platform came via custom builder Calvin Nelson, known to drag racing enthusiasts on YouTube as Nivlac57. Nelson took a stock block, stock-cam Vortec 5-cylinder, fitted it with a ported head, and slapped a massive 75/88mm turbocharger to its flank. Dropped into the engine bay of a classic Ford Fairmont wagon, this unloved Chevy truck engine transformed into a tire-shredding monster, pumping out roughly 720 horsepower at the wheels. Watching the Fairmont blast down the drag strip to post an astonishing 8-second quarter-mile time at over 153 mph is a scarcely believable experience.