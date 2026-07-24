NHTSA Won't Investigate Tesla Door Latches

By Amber DaSilva
A white Model 3 Sue Thatcher/Getty Images

Happy Friday! It's July 24, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's latest run-in with the NHTSA, and Volkswagen's 2026 finances. We'll also look at the Port of Long Beach wanting nuclear power, and yet another Ford recall. 

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1st Gear: Tesla dodges investigation into Model 3 door releases

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS - APRIL 19: A sign marks the location of a Tesla dealership on April 19, 2023 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Tesla announced price cuts for its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in front of their 1st quarter earnings report due out today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson/Getty Images

Last week, Tesla was unable to weasel itself out of a recall for Model 3 and Y headlights that could blind oncoming drivers. Today, though, the company managed to dodge an investigation for something worse: Model 3 door latches that could allegedly trap passengers inside. From Reuters

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has denied a petition ​seeking a defect investigation into the emergency mechanical door ‌release on about 180,000 Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab Model 3 vehicles.

NHTSA said the petition did not present evidence of a likely safety-related defect warranting an investigation and that ​the issue would be more appropriately addressed through an ongoing ​rulemaking process.

The petition covered 179,701 model-year 2022 Tesla Model ⁠3 vehicles and alleged the manual door release was difficult to ​locate after a crash if the vehicle lost power, increasing the ​risk of occupants getting trapped.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's electronically operated door handles have faced scrutiny after several crashes in ​which occupants were reportedly unable to exit their vehicles after losing ​power, prompting broader calls for stricter federal safety standards governing emergency door releases.

Plenty of people have died in inescapable Teslas, but it seems this specific fault — the location of the Model 3's release — wasn't the cause of those deaths.

2nd Gear: Volkswagen's rough second quarter presages a rough 2026

OSNABRUECK, GERMANY - MARCH 27: The Volkswagen automobile factory is seen on March 27, 2026 in Osnabrueck, Germany. Volkswagen had previously slated the plant, which produces the T-Roc passenger car, to close in 2027, though the company is now in talks with Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel to retool the plant and produce components for the "Iron Dome" missile defence system. The shift would save the factory's 2,300 jobs. (Photo by Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images) Hesham Elsherif/Getty Images

It's once again "company revises estimates" time here on TMS, and this time it's Volkswagen's turn. The company had estimated 3% growth for this year, and now that's been updated to a 3% decline. From Automotive News

BERLIN — Volkswagen Group revised down its revenue forecast for 2026 after its operating profit slumped in the second quarter amid costly U.S. tariffs and intensifying competition from China.

The group, which includes subsidiaries Porsche and Audi, reported operating profit of €3.5 billion ($3.98 billion) in the April-to-June period, down 9.5 percent year on year. Revenue was €82.4 billion. This made for an operating margin of 4.2 percent.

VW now expects a decline of up to 3 percent in sales revenue this year, having previously forecast growth of up to 3 percent. The company maintained its forecast for an operating margin in the range of 4.0 percent to 5.5 percent.

Turns out, an unpredictable global trade market is rough!

3rd Gear: The Port of Long Beach wants a nuclear reactor

Long Beach, California - January 7, 2026: Large container ship docked at the Port of Long Beach with gantry cranes loading cargo under a clear blue sky during the daytime. Chizhevskaya Ekaterina/Shutterstock

The Port of Long Beach is enormous, sprawling, and power-hungry. The port now wants to address that last point by getting its very own nuclear reactor. From the Wall Street Journal

One of the busiest ports in the U.S. is looking to go nuclear.

The Port of Long Beach this week signed an agreement with federal regulators to explore the construction of a small nuclear reactor to power the energy-hungry port. It is among the most significant steps forward so far in the Trump administration's push to bring nuclear power to the shipping industry.

The plan is still in the early stages and may not come to fruition, but if it does, it could make the port the first in the world to run on nuclear power. The next frontier could be building nuclear-powered ships in American shipyards, another administration goal as it looks for ways to revive the dying domestic shipbuilding sector.

I'm generally bullish on nuclear energy — it's worse than solar and wind, for sure, but it's better than fossil fuels and safer than many assume — but this particular setup doesn't seem like a fantastic idea. A coastal location near a fault line brings back memories of Fukushima. 

4th Gear: It's Ford recall time again

Reykjavik Iceland - 4-4-23 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Raptor Sergio Thor/Shutterstock

Another Ford recall! Who could have seen this coming. From Reuters:

Ford ​is recalling 565,691 vehicles ‌in the U.S. as the engine compartment ​wiring harness may ​become damaged and short circuit, ⁠the National Highway ​Traffic Safety Administration said ​on Friday.
Here are the details:

- The recall affects certain 2021-2026 ​Bronco and Bronco ​Raptor vehicles.

- A short circuit in ‌the ⁠engine compartment can create heat or spark, increasing the risk ​of a ​fire, ⁠the auto safety regulator said.

Take a drink!

Reverse: The song survived, for sure

I feel like people misremember this as being from the first movie, but nope!

The Fuel Up

AAA chart of gas prices AAA

$4.10 already! Things are really skyrocketing once again. Can we hit $5?

On The Radio: Underscores - CCTV

This is today's vibe, for sure.

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