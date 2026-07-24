NHTSA Won't Investigate Tesla Door Latches

Happy Friday! It's July 24, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's latest run-in with the NHTSA, and Volkswagen's 2026 finances. We'll also look at the Port of Long Beach wanting nuclear power, and yet another Ford recall.

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