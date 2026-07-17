Tesla Can't Dodge A Recall For Overly Bright Headlights

Happy Friday! It's July 17, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla trying to worm its way out of a recall, and Volkswagen workers' response to hearing over 100,000 of them will lose their jobs. We'll also look at Volvo's goals for the second half of 2026, and Hyundai buying out all of Boston Dynamics.

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