Are Sunshades Effective At Lowering Temps In Your Parked Car?

It seems self-evident that a sunshade inside a car's windshield would be pretty effective, for the same reason that blinds or curtains in your home prevent the interior from getting too hot. Even the ancients understood cooling, and according to Smithsonian Magazine, the Romans used wooden shutters to keep their palaces cool. But what about your chariot? What's the right way to prevent the inside of your beloved ride from roasting?

Way back in 1988, scientists at the University of Central Florida's Solar Energy Center parked a pair of identical Toyota Tercels (not exactly chariots) at Cape Canaveral to measure the effects of using simple cardboard behind the windshield and foil reflector sunshades. They found that the interior of a car parked in the sun can reach 150 degrees Fahrenheit and dashboard temperatures can approach 200 degrees F. But applying a piece of cardboard behind the car's windshield can reduce interior temperatures by an average of 15 degrees F and reduce dashboard temperatures by a very substantial 40 degrees F. Using foil-backed shades as blockers cuts temperature even further, by three to five more degrees for the interior temperature and steering wheel. Dashboard temperatures went down a further 6 to 11 degrees. Bottom line, sunshades help. But other methods prove even better.