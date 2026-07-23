At $23,777, Would You Court This 1972 Ford Pinto Squire?
Owing to its longer rear overhang, the Pinto wagon, like today's Nice Price or No Dice Squire edition, was not susceptible to fuel tank rupture in an accident as the sedan and hatchback were. That's a good thing, as having survived so long it would be a shame to see this wagon's woodgrain burn. Let's see if its price tag lights a fire under any prospective buyers.
In 1969, Dan Hicks and his band, the Hot Licks, released an album featuring the song "How Can I Miss You If You Won't Go Away." A self-deprecating ditty about a failing relationship, it became Hicks' signature song until his passing in 2016.
BMW's current Z4 roadster could be the object of Hicks' attention, as it is still hanging around despite the company moving only about 1,500 cars here last year. That's a far cry from when the Z4's predecessor, the Z3, was new, a factor that has left us with plenty of used examples on the market like the 1999 Z3 2.8 we looked at on Wednesday. That car was clean and, at $7,500, was touted as being right-priced by its seller for the minor flaws it exhibited. Most of you agreed with that assertion, giving the Z3 a solid 78% 'Nice Price' win.
Horsing around
While even more nonexistent at present than the Z4, back in the day, compact two-door station wagons were quite the thing. This was especially true in the smaller car market, which was plied with the likes of the Volkswagen Squareback, the Toyota Corolla wagon, and the small-car entries from North America's biggest car market players: the Vega by GM's Chevrolet and the Pinto from the Ford Motor Company. These two models served as the basis for additional, badge-engineered models for sister brands, thus expanding the two-door wagon's reach.
Offering a lilliputian take on the traditional Ford wagon style of the era, the 1972 Pinto Squire we're looking at today is a surprising survivor that offers an excellent look at the two-door wagon ethos.
With its early thin-blade bumpers, the wagon is quite a handsome design, perhaps the best of the Pinto corral compared to the hunchbacked hatch and sedan models. The longer rear end has an added benefit of not suffering from a high likelihood of a fuel tank rupture in a rear-end collision, so it's got that going for it, as well.
Squire attire
This one looks to be in amazing condition for its age and its originally intended purpose as a "throw-away" car. It was also built in an era when this car's 99,302 miles would be considered end of life, so it's even more incredible that it's still kicking and looks as nice as it does.
The beige paint and glorious Squire woodgrain vinyl siding appear to be in decent condition, with the seller touting the paint to be almost all original. Chrome-plated full wheel covers further dress up the exterior, as do the period-correct blue-and-gold California license plates.
In fact, the seller claims that this Pinto wasn't just sold in California; it was also built there at Ford's San Jose Assembly plant in Milpitas in April 1972.
Being a native Californian, the car has no rust and would not look out of place at the beach. Just don't wear shorts in it on a hot day, as the interior is upholstered in heat-soaking vinyl.
All original
The upholstery, along with the dash pad, door cards, and carpet, all appear to be in excellent shape. It's claimed to be almost all original, and that seems to be the case, excluding a gauge panel added atop the transmission tunnel and a pair of speakers cut into the kick panels in the front footwells. The rear seat and load area look just as clean, although the hard plastic trim covering the wheel arches and sides appears to have faded with age.
Looking pretty tiny under the hood is Ford's famous 2.0-liter "Pinto" four. With its two-barrel carburetor, the engine made a factory-claimed 86 horsepower and 102 pound-feet of torque. Here, that's mated to a four-speed manual transmission driving the live axle rear end.
According to the ad, this car has had a good bit of work done to keep it on the move. That included a new clutch, braking components, shocks, a rebuilt carb, and more. This was all done, the ad says, using as many NOS parts as possible. The seller calls it a "blast from the past" and says it's "fun-to-drive." A clean title, current registration, and a get-out-of-jail-free pass from the smog tester owing to age all work in this Pinto's favor.
A rare opportunity
What may not work in this Squire's favor, though, is its price tag. That's $23,777, or literally ten times what the car cost when it was new. Now, I know that's not a fair comparison as attrition and apathy have culled Pinto wagon numbers appreciably, making this a now-rare model. Plus, it's in such nice condition and has had so much work done that it's really a turnkey classic that would turn heads at any car meet. On the other hand, it's a Pinto. There are lots of other, arguably more engaging rides out there that could be had for a similar expenditure.
That's what makes this so interesting. What do you think about this survivor Squire and that $23,777 price tag? Does that feel like a fair deal to get a solid slice of Pinto pie? Or is that simply way too much to have to pony up?
You decide!
San Diego, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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