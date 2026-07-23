At $23,777, Would You Court This 1972 Ford Pinto Squire?

Owing to its longer rear overhang, the Pinto wagon, like today's Nice Price or No Dice Squire edition, was not susceptible to fuel tank rupture in an accident as the sedan and hatchback were. That's a good thing, as having survived so long it would be a shame to see this wagon's woodgrain burn. Let's see if its price tag lights a fire under any prospective buyers.

In 1969, Dan Hicks and his band, the Hot Licks, released an album featuring the song "How Can I Miss You If You Won't Go Away." A self-deprecating ditty about a failing relationship, it became Hicks' signature song until his passing in 2016.

BMW's current Z4 roadster could be the object of Hicks' attention, as it is still hanging around despite the company moving only about 1,500 cars here last year. That's a far cry from when the Z4's predecessor, the Z3, was new, a factor that has left us with plenty of used examples on the market like the 1999 Z3 2.8 we looked at on Wednesday. That car was clean and, at $7,500, was touted as being right-priced by its seller for the minor flaws it exhibited. Most of you agreed with that assertion, giving the Z3 a solid 78% 'Nice Price' win.