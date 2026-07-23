You May Not Realize Just How Much Values Have Risen For First-Gen Ford Broncos

This won't come as much of a surprise to enthusiasts who are tuned into this sort of thing, but if you haven't been paying attention, first-generation Ford Broncos have become bona fide collector's items in recent years, and values have exploded accordingly. At the top end of the market, three restomod Broncos crossed the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale last year, trading hands for $257,000, $340,000, and $400,000, with the latter two ending up in the top six highest-grossing lots at the whole event. Even stepping down from high-dollar restomods, and before the new one reintroduced the name to a whole new generation, first-gen Bronco appreciation has been bubbling for years.

Hagerty reported back in 2020 an average "good" condition price of about $40,100, while most subsequent generations held average used values in the $10,000s. And indeed, a cursory glance at nice, first-gen Broncos sold on Bring a Trailer over the past two years shows prices that rarely dip below that of a brand new one, while clean, desirable, restored examples regularly trade for six figures.