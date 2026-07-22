At $7,500, Could This 1999 BMW Z3 2.8 Win Your Heart?

Like Zorro, the seats in today's Nice Price or No Dice BMW wear black masks. Let's see if the price for this tidy but not perfect roadster feels fair or like highway robbery.

When you think about Goths, what you likely picture is those kids in high school who always dress in black, wear lots of drab makeup, and really hate gym class. In fact, that group of iconoclastic outcasts takes its name from a group of Germanic tribes, who in the 5th century AD played a major role in toppling the Roman Empire. It is from this group that we also get Gothic architecture, which succeeded Romanesque styles in medieval Europe.

The 1994 Mercedes-Benz E 320 Cabriolet we considered on Tuesday offered Teutonic, timeless style that still impresses today, fully three decades after it was conceived. That just shows the staying power of German style and engineering. When its $15,499 price tag was taken into account, a lot of you felt it was worth keeping around a good bit longer. That was made plain in the 62% 'Nice Price' win the Benz received.