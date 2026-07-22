At $7,500, Could This 1999 BMW Z3 2.8 Win Your Heart?
Like Zorro, the seats in today's Nice Price or No Dice BMW wear black masks. Let's see if the price for this tidy but not perfect roadster feels fair or like highway robbery.
When you think about Goths, what you likely picture is those kids in high school who always dress in black, wear lots of drab makeup, and really hate gym class. In fact, that group of iconoclastic outcasts takes its name from a group of Germanic tribes, who in the 5th century AD played a major role in toppling the Roman Empire. It is from this group that we also get Gothic architecture, which succeeded Romanesque styles in medieval Europe.
The 1994 Mercedes-Benz E 320 Cabriolet we considered on Tuesday offered Teutonic, timeless style that still impresses today, fully three decades after it was conceived. That just shows the staying power of German style and engineering. When its $15,499 price tag was taken into account, a lot of you felt it was worth keeping around a good bit longer. That was made plain in the 62% 'Nice Price' win the Benz received.
No wrong answers?
Since we had so much fun with yesterday's German convertible, let's keep the party humming with yet another one, albeit from Mercedes' perennial rival, BMW. While car people generally claim that Mazda's Miata is the answer to any and every automotive query, today's 1999 BMW Z3 2.8 is, itself, the Bavarian carmaker's answer to that wildly popular roadster.
Initially hitting the road in 1996, the small two-seater was the first mass-production car to carry the Z badge, the earlier Z1 having only been produced in small numbers and having never been sold in the U.S. BMW chose not only to sell the Z3 in the States, but to build them here too, in the company's Spartanburg, South Carolina plant. Initially offered, like the Miata, in only four-cylinder form, the Z3 eventually was granted membership in the straight-six club, one-upping its role model. Later M editions would turn the wick up even more brightly, although despite upgrades, the Z3's chassis has a hard time keeping up.
In the middle
This Boston Green over tan and black leather edition sits in the Baby Bear middle, offering a 2.8-liter M52 straight six and a ZF-sourced five-speed manual as its drivetrain. In the Z3, that's good for a factory-claimed 190 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. According to the seller, the car has seen regular maintenance over the years and has recently enjoyed a full change of fluids in anticipation of hitting six figures on its odometer. At present, it rocks 94,000 miles. Per the seller, it's all stock, with no modifications or monkey business, though the aftermarket head unit does stick out a bit.
It also makes a pretty good first impression in the pictures. The metallic green paint pairs wonderfully with the tan top and the handsome Style 42 alloy wheels. Those, by the way, are shod with what the seller says are "newer z rated tires." The ad notes some scratches in the paint, as befitting a car of this age that has been enjoyed, but nothing egregious appears in the pics.
Wear and tear
It is, however, an older car, and there are some places where it has waved the white flag. Noted in the ad, the convertible top mechanism has failed, and now it must be raised and lowered manually. The seller says that it's a light top, so it wouldn't require extra arm days at the gym to work.
Another obvious issue is the glove box door, which is falling off the latch side. This is an incredibly notorious problem on the Z3, to the extent that both replacement boxes and retrofit strengthening kits are readily available to rectify the problem for good.
That's the only obvious flaw in the cabin. The seats look to be black, but that is just the aftermarket covers that serve to protect the tan factory leather underneath. A shot of the passenger squab is offered in the ad to show it is in decent condition. The only other non-original item in here is an aftermarket stereo. Perhaps making up for that, the seller advises that the car will come with all its original manuals and some service history, as well as a clean title.
A family affair
All that was apparently scrounged by the seller from their grandfather's garage. Granddad bought the car new and kept it in Southern California for most of its use, so the car is rust-free.
It's now offered a fair distance from California in Boise, Idaho, with a price tag of $7,500. According to the seller, extensive research was undertaken regarding the proper range for cars of this ilk and condition before that price was set. You know what, though? They didn't ask us for our opinion. I'm going to rectify that omission right now.
What's your take on this clean Z3 at that $7,500 asking price? Does that feel fair to you, given the car's presentation and description? Or does that price warrant the seller keeping it in the family?
You decide!
Boise, Idaho, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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