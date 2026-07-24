This 'MythBusters' Test Visualizes The Carnage Of A Moose Collision Without The Gore

From experiments like turning a Ford Taurus into a golf ball to using a semi to smash through all their props in the show's grand finale, "MythBusters" had quite the entertaining 14-year run. In the show's "Alaska Special," featuring hosts Kari, Tory, and Grant, the team set out to test the myth that if you can't avoid crashing into a moose, the best course of action is to speed up instead of slowing down so that the animal flips over while you walk away without injuries. Spoiler alert: it's not. "MythBusters" reveals that, no matter what you do, damage is inevitable.

The video, available on the official "MythBusters" YouTube channel, explained how the team planned to execute the stunt. For obvious reasons, the presenters decided not to send an actual moose into the fourth dimension. So in typical "MythBusters" fashion, the team built a makeshift moose out of rubber sheets and cables, but not without first seeing a live one up close and personal.

Stumbling across a Swedish man's thesis on how to build a rubber moose did make things a lot easier for them. But it's not like they knew beforehand the moose replica would be made of rubber, nor did they have any measurements to begin with. Instead of taking measurements off a wild bull (which would've been a bad idea), the team approached a captive moose, measuring 9 feet from nose to tail and 6 feet to the hump. They also did a "feel test" and decided rubber would be a better fit, as opposed to using ballistics gel. With hip joints made out of steel and weighing close to 620 pounds, the dummy moose looked more than ready for the test.