At $15,499, Would You Impress The Neighbors With This 1994 Mercedes E320 Cabriolet?

While it's impractical to drive an actual military tank on the roads, the tank-like build quality of Mercedes' W124 E-Class, like today's Nice Price or No Dice E320 Cabriolet, makes that a moot point. Let's see how much cash that honor should rightfully require.

It's a very rare occurrence for a car company to change its name. British Leyland tried the old switcheroo with the U.S. introduction of the Sterling line, seeking to redress the poor quality of the earlier Rover models sold in the states. Sadly, the Sterlings were no better. The most successful renaming so far has been Nissan's 1980s abandonment of the Datsun name here in America in favor of its home-market branding.

Undertaken over several years and with interim models denoted as "Datsun by Nissan," the renaming worked because nobody really cared all that much about what the cars were named, as long as they could still get their Zs. We looked at one of those post-transition Zs yesterday, a 1987 300ZX with T-tops and a stick shift behind its V6. At $8,500, it didn't seem to matter what name was on the hatch, as you all named it a good deal with a solid 65% 'Nice Price' win.