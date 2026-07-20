At $8,500, Does This 1987 Nissan 300ZX Push All The Right Buttons?

With T-tops, a digital dashboard, and a red velour interior, today's Nice Price or No Dice 300ZX is about as '80s as they come. Plus, it's a stick shift! Let's see what such a retro revelation should reasonably be worth.

For more than 17 years, Geoffrey Wall, of Ontario, Canada, piloted commercial planes for Air Canada. He no longer does, as it was discovered that he lacked an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) and had forged documents to get into the pilot's seat back in 2009. Oops.

That's a situation where not knowing the expertise of the individual making the important decisions could prove calamitous. In the case of the 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STi we looked at last Friday, the lack of information surrounding the claimed engine build was almost as deleterious. Who built it? Were they trained in engine building, or did they just wing it? Where are the receipts for said work? That lack of transparency proved to be the WRX's undoing, or at least that of its $25,500 asking price. You all voted that down in a massive 92% 'No Dice' loss to close out the week.