Why Goodyear Made The Switch To Zeppelins From Blimps

In 2011, faced with having to replace its fleet of aging airships, Goodyear made a monumental decision. Instead of building a new model on its own, Goodyear partnered with Germany's ZLT Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik for the new craft, switching from blimps to zeppelins in the process. As explained by Nancy Jandrokovic, director of Goodyear's Global Airship Operations at the time: "Our current airships are approaching the end of their lifecycle, and we saw this as an opportunity to take the next evolutionary step in our airship program."

Opting for zeppelins is a distinction with a difference, too. Blimps technically rely on a non-rigid "envelope" to hold their lighter-than-air gas, with the pressure of the gas ultimately supporting the skin of the envelope. The zeppelins, in contrast, feature a semi-rigid setup with aluminum and carbon-fiber trusses. This helps the resulting airship maintain a more aerodynamic shape and provides the foundation for building larger craft with longer ranges, increased cargo-carrying capacities, and nicer bathrooms than some apartments.

Goodyear picked the right partner for its project as well, since ZLT Zeppelin traces its roots back to Count Ferdinand Adolf Heinrich August Graf von Zeppelin, the German inventor from whom the airships got their name. Moreover, Goodyear and the Zeppelin company have a prior history of working together. The two formed the Goodyear-Zeppelin Corporation in 1923 and remained partners until the end of 1940. The corporation even built a pair of fully rigid airships, the U.S.S. Akron and U.S.S. Macon, for the U.S. Navy in the early 1930s. Unfortunately, both would experience (unrelated) catastrophic accidents and crash into the sea.