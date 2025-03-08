Here's Why New Tires Have All Those Little Tiny Hairs

There's nothing like a fresh set of tires. Along with the obvious safety and performance aspects of a new set of hoops, fresh rubber looks and smells fantastic. New tires can really spruce up your car or truck's looks, and honestly, it just feels good to do something nice for your ride.

Since we're talking about new tires, have you ever wondered what those wispy little rubber nubs all over new rubber are? What do they do? Why are they there? Are they, like, cat whiskers for tires? Nah, they're just an odd little leftover from the tire factory.

Those little hairs or nubbins are called vent spews, and they're part of the final tire production process. See, once a new tire goes through all the initial steps of construction it becomes what they call in the industry a "green tire" — an uncured, raw rubber tire without tread or markings. The final step in the tire making process is vulcanization, which converts the rubber from a soft, sticky dough to the stiff, hard-wearing rubber you see at the local tire shop.