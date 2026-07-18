Why You'll See Two Different Speed Limit Signs On The Same Road

Those who have traversed one of the many interstate highways connecting the 48 contiguous states have likely come across a highway or two with two different speed limits posted on the same sign. These are known as differential speed limit (DSL) signs, where some vehicles follow one speed limit and others have to adhere to the other one. For example, one sign can be limited to cars and passenger vehicles (usually on the top), and the other is specified for trucks, which is aimed at your commercial vehicles or semis – usually 5-15 mph slower and placed on the bottom.

Differential speed limits appeared not long after the '70s fuel crisis faded into the history books, and states were able to raise their speed limits from 55 mph (established to save fuel during the crisis) to 65 mph in spring 1987. Many states at the time had raised the speed limit to 65 for cars and passenger vehicles, but kept the lower speed limit for trucks. The idea behind the difference would be that passenger cars tend to be smaller, can maneuver better, and brake in shorter distances than a commercial-sized vehicle, and thus help prevent potential accidents.