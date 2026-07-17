At $25,500, Is This 2007 Subaru Impreza WRX STi A Built Bargain?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice STi claims to have over $40K invested in its hotter mill, carbon fiber add-ons, and billet shift knob. Let's see if we can get over it being someone else's build to determine whether its price tag makes that investment a good deal.

Whether a school kid or a working-class schmo (or schmoette), everybody loves Friday because it marks the start of the typical two-day weekend. The American broadcaster ABC once acknowledged this with its TGIF (Thank God It's Friday) lineup of sitcoms, perfect for Friday night viewing.

With Friday on our minds, we need to look back at the 1994 Porsche 968 convertible that passed judgment on Thursday. That arrest-me-red drop-top would make for a near-perfect weekend ride, with Friday night spent planning rallying points and polishing the paint. I say almost perfect because there was one fly in the ointment in this hypothetical scenario: the Porsche's $18,000 asking price. That proved a toss-up in the comments and the voting. When the dust settled, though, the Porsche proved victorious in a narrow 53% 'Nice Price' win.