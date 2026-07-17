Mitsubishi Delica, RAV4 Convertible, Lancer Evo Wagon: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Happy Friday, beautiful people! I missed you last week, as I spent my Friday convalescing from strep throat while also moving. I cannot in good conscience recommend combining those activities, but I am now legally a resident of the good borough of Queens. With strep. Look, antibiotics only work so fast, and I only got mine on Sunday.

As with any move, I've spent a lot of time on Facebook Marketplace recently. Much of that has been window shopping for TVs and kitchen islands I can't afford, looking at commercial stainless steel prep tables like a Dickensian orphan with my nose pressed against the glass of some bright and shiny toy store, but some of it has been spent on finding automotive listings for you fine folks pressing your own noses against your computer screens. IT told you to stop doing that, by the way. Welcome to this week's Dopest Cars.