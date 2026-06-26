Squished Ford Falcon, Drag-Prepped Nissan 240SX, Coney Island-Style Harley-Davidson Electra Glide: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Happy Friday, you beautiful people. Do you think of yourself as beautiful? If not, you should. That kind of self-love is good for the soul, and will make you feel better in everything you do. Personally, I consider myself to be the sexiest dog in God's hot car, and I intend to prove that this weekend by making out with any number of gorgeous women at the upcoming New York City dyke march.

Your weekend plans, however, probably don't involve kissing first and learning names second. Don't worry, I've got recommendations for you too. Rather than dancing topless in a fountain, you can browse a wealth of handpicked automotive listings that are sure to be almost as entertaining. Look at how weird that Falcon up top is! Plus, you probably get to look at these in the air conditioning, which is more than I can say for myself (or most of Europe) this weekend. I truly hope you have fun with this week's Dopest Cars.