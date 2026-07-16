This Is What Your Cars Would Say About You If They Could Speak

A picture is worth a thousand words, but a car? Well, I personally have probably written hundreds of thousands of words about cars in the last 13 years, and somehow there is always more to say. There's so much that moves us about our means of conveyance. Like an old friend, your car is there for you when you need it and gives you joy and fun new experiences. Can your car say the same thing about you?

I asked you earlier this week what your car would say about you if it could speak. A lot of our longtime readers chimed in (yes, I recognize your user names from the G/O days) and gave voice to their vehicles. Some are begging for further adventures, some are just grateful for regular maintenance and still others are crying out for a good cleaning. I appreciate all of you for going on this journey of anthropomorphizing your vehicles. Scroll through to see what some of our most devoted readers think their cars would say about them.