If Your Car Could Speak, What Would It Say About You?
You've likely heard the expression "if these walls could talk," well, I think what my house would have to say about me is probably pretty boring. No one wants to hear "she spent six hours playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in her pjs until 2 o'clock in the afternoon." But what would my car say about me? My literal vehicle of all things adventurous? What fun tales could it tell? What secrets?
Our cars are witness to some major life events. They take us to weddings, funerals, court dates, and first dates. They see us at our lowest and most high. If they could speak, what would your car say about you? Would it praise your constant maintenance schedule? Would it curse you for the set of cheesy aftermarket wheels? Would it tell the secret of how often you've belted out Taylor Swift's entire discography? This is your chance to give your ride a voice.
A car after my own heart
I gave my car to a family member a few months ago, but I know Jolene, the VW SportWagen cheatin' diesel queen, would still remembers me. She remembers the on-schedule oil changes, as well as the down-to-the-wire DEF fluid replacement. She'll remember the time I slept in my car in the hospital parking garage during my sister's labor, or when we tried to make it up a logging road before the lack of cell service and large rocks sent us back down the mountain. The loud singing, despite a busted infotainment screen, the long road trips everywhere from Canada to the American South, and the love I had for my car are all stuffed into the seats as surely as flame retardant foam.
True, she might also mention the speeding, shouting swear words as I was cut off in traffic, taking curves too fast, and letting my dogs get nose prints all over her windows. Can't have sunshine without rain! I'm not perfect, but Jolene was (except for her emissions testing software) and she won't forget anything.
What about you? What would your car say about you?