If Your Car Could Speak, What Would It Say About You?

You've likely heard the expression "if these walls could talk," well, I think what my house would have to say about me is probably pretty boring. No one wants to hear "she spent six hours playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in her pjs until 2 o'clock in the afternoon." But what would my car say about me? My literal vehicle of all things adventurous? What fun tales could it tell? What secrets?

Our cars are witness to some major life events. They take us to weddings, funerals, court dates, and first dates. They see us at our lowest and most high. If they could speak, what would your car say about you? Would it praise your constant maintenance schedule? Would it curse you for the set of cheesy aftermarket wheels? Would it tell the secret of how often you've belted out Taylor Swift's entire discography? This is your chance to give your ride a voice.