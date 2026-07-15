Car 'Kill Switches' Aren't Coming In 2027 (It's Far More Complicated Than That)

We've all seen the social media posts ranting and raving about government-mandated kill switches that can turn off any vehicle, any time, and for any reason appearing in 2027 models. This still isn't true, but there are just enough nuggets of adjacent fact behind these conspiracy theories to keep fueling the fire of Facebook rants. Consumer Reports has done a great job of digging in and separating fact from fiction, which I'm going to add to a bit as well.

In the U.S., this all goes back to the HALT Drunk Driving Law sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Signed into law on November 15, 2021, it requires all new cars to come with technology that will prevent you from driving if it determines that you are intoxicated. Blowing into a breathalyzer every time you start your car would be too invasive and freedom robbing, so the law mandates passive systems based on breath, touch, or cameras to be implemented by 2024.

Clearly, that didn't happen. Your conspiracy theorist cousin may have mentioned the ominous-sounding "Section 24220." Rather than a secret covert operations organization like Star Trek's Section 31, it's the section of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that specifies the timing of this requirement to be "Subject to subsection (e) and not later than 3 years after the date of enactment of this Act." Subsection (e) permits an extension of another three years, which is where the final implementation date of 2027 these posts mention comes from. This is where many people stop reading and start panicking.