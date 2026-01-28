Congress Votes Not To Repeal Mandatory Kill Switch That Isn't Really A Kill Switch

We can probably all agree that drunk driving is bad. But should your car be able to shut itself down if it decides it doesn't like the way you're driving? Last week, Congress voted not to repeal a law that would require cars to do exactly that, reports NewsNation. The internet is now in an uproar about how there is going to be a "kill switch" in every car that the government can activate anytime they want to stop your car. That part isn't true, as we've covered before, but the truth is still somewhat alarming.

The law in question is the HALT Drunk Driving Law, a well-meaning law backed by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Signed into law as part of the Biden Administration's 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it requires cars to determine whether the person behind the wheel is too impaired to drive in one of three ways:

(A) monitors a driver's performance to identify impairment of a driver;

(B) a system which passively detects a blood alcohol level equal to and exceeding .08 blood alcohol content; or

(C) a similar system which detects impairment and prevents or limits vehicle operation;

The requirement for "a passive system" prohibits existing breathalyzer ignition interlock devices, an active system that nobody really wants to use anyway. The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety is a system that could work for this purpose, scanning either the air you naturally exhale or your skin through the engine start button to determine blood alcohol content. Unfortunately, the DADSS website has not been updated in years, and it still promises deployment in consumer vehicles by 2024. So the responsibility falls to the vehicle itself to monitor the driver's performance before and/or while they drive, likely using existing technology like cameras, sensors, and other telemetry.