Is There A Rule Against Listing A Car On Multiple Auction Sites At Once?

We know you definitely come to Jalopnik for advice on how to sell your Ferrari with Sotheby's, which is why we're here for you. But why bother when a Ferrari GTO can just as easily sell on BaT? Well, maybe because you're just that upper-crusty type. Still, know that you'll be abiding by some stricter rules. The Sotheby's tut-tut say you're granting them "exclusive right and authority to advertise and sell the Lot(s)," and that they even retain rights to you not flipping your prancing horse via other means for 15 business days after their auction ends.

Further, if you yank your car out of an auction midstream on Sotheby's, they'll demand you cough up the expenses they incurred in prepping your car for auction, plus the equivalent of their commission on the sale — and the commission they'd be out that the would-be purchaser would've spent. More specifically, that commission is defined as: "An estimated equivalent of the Buyer's Fee based on 5% of the second highest price for a substantially equivalent Lot(s) (up to $25,000) as listed on the Hagerty website." So, yep, now we know why you should sell your vehicle on BaT. Or maybe on Craigslist?