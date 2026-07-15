Are There New Non-Turbocharged Diesel Cars Or Trucks Available Anymore?

Short answer: Yes. Another short answer: Barely. First off, the reason you're looking at a Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series in that photo is that it's just about the only non-turbocharged diesel car sold anywhere in the world as new. Toyota still sells it with the 4.2-liter 1HZ naturally aspirated inline-6, but the primary customer isn't lurkers on Bring A Trailer — it's humanitarian aid organizations, and Toyota's own language on the 70 Series sales page hypes exactly why: "The HZJ is equipped with the reliable 1HZ diesel engine, recognised for its longevity and capacity to operate on less refined fuels –- an essential attribute in isolated locations."

Clearly, Toyota touts the durability of the 1HZ — and diesels do tend to be more rugged than gas engines. Still — kind of like a camp stove that can burn white gas or kerosene, which global explorers know might be a necessity depending on what fuels are available during your remote travels — one of the reasons the 1HZ might be your rig of choice is that it's not finicky about its fuel either. However, as you sit here lusting after a sweet Land Cruiser 70 with its suck-on-any-fuel non-turbo diesel, you might want to know about a few drawbacks of owning one.