At $7,500, Is This 2004 Chrysler Sebring GTC On Track For A Quick Sale?

When originally posted, the ad for today's Nice Price or No Dice Sebring had a typo that added an extra zero to the price tag. Let's see if this rare manual-equipped convertible's desirability warrants having more than one zero removed from that price.

The 2004 Audi TT 3.2 Quattro (not a Quattro) that we looked at on Monday is a model of automobile that, quite oddly, is named for a motorcycle racing event. The name "TT" is taken from the often deadly Isle of Man "Tourist Trophy" race held annually since 1907. The circuit courses over 37 miles of city streets and rural roads across the small, windswept island that punctuates the Irish Sea. Perhaps Audi thought that the race's sanctioning body, the Auto-Cycle Union, was close enough to the company's former Auto Union name to allow for the arguably tenuous connection.

Regardless of name, connection, or country, our TT came across in its ad as a solid contender at its $6,900 asking price. Oh, sure, there were qualms about future maintenance and repair costs, but in the end, the Audi still managed an equally solid 72% 'Nice Price' win at that dollar amount.