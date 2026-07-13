At $6,900, Is This 2004 Audi TT 3.2 A Bauhaus Bargain?

Now that you can't just waltz into any Audi dealer and plunk down hard-earned cash for a new TT, older models like today's Nice Price or No Dice 3.2-liter S-Line edition are the only way to go. Let's find out whether we want to go there at this one's price.

Something that has gnawed at me for some time is why we call massive spinning storms in the Atlantic Ocean "Hurricanes" while we refer to the same phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean as "Cyclones." Nobody seems able to offer a logical explanation for this disparity, and I've posed the question to many a Starbucks barista and the weird guy in a mask who takes pictures of license plates outside my Trader Joe's.

What we do know is that the 1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler that passed our way last Friday couldn't seem to whip up much interest. That was owed to it having the lower-spec 351 CID engine rather than the rarer and more meaty 429 V8. According to your comments and the massive 95% "No Dice" loss the Merc suffered, that smaller engine demanded a smaller asking price than the $65,000 requested in the ad.