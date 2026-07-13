These Are The Car Designs Our Readers Once Hated But Now Love

The Lexus SC 430 gets a lot of hate. Lexus's decision to replace the first-generation SC with a less-agile hardtop convertible that only came with an automatic transmission definitely didn't help, but the real nail in the coffin for the SC 430's reputation probably came after "Top Gear" told people it was ugly. Before "Top Gear" put its thumb on the scale, Car and Driver called the SC 430 "a terrific-looking car," and MotorTrend was only slightly more critical, saying, "The look is dramatic, for sure, yet nothing entirely new or original."

It's hard to overcome a smear campaign that's gone on for nearly 15 years, but luckily my coworker Logan has finally realized how wrong it was to hate the SC 430's design. Even better, he publicly admitted as much last Thursday, when he posed the question, "What car design did you once hate but now love?" Not everyone in the comments was willing to admit they were also wrong about the SC 430's styling, but you did offer a long list of cars that had also grown on you over the years. Let's take a look at some of the most popular answers.