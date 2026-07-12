Is It Legal To Buy A Retired Cop Car With Police Graphics? That Depends Where You Drive

Driving a former unmarked police car — one that has been stripped of graphics, decals, and emergency equipment — is legal in most states for ordinary civilian use, especially since agencies use an interesting array of vehicles across the country. This is providing the driver isn't doing anything to misrepresent themselves as law enforcement. Connecticut is a clear example of this approach. The criminal impersonation statute there requires specific acts through which someone misrepresents themselves as having law enforcement authority — simply driving a black Crown Victoria with a spotlight does not constitute impersonation. No suspicious behavior, no crime.

California's Vehicle Code Section 27605 prohibits owning or operating a vehicle painted to resemble a peace officer's vehicle, even without decals or lights. The California Highway Patrol has ticketed drivers under this statute for operating retired patrol cars that retained their black and white paint — even when the driver wasn't doing anything suspicious. In California, the markings themselves are the violation, regardless of behavior. We don't yet know if the same rules will apply when California retires its Teslas, which are said to be nearly unusable as patrol cars.

New Jersey takes essentially the same position: Police insignia on civilian vehicles are strictly prohibited. A plain former police car without markings is a civilian vehicle under New Jersey law, but the criminal line is drawn at active impersonation. Meanwhile, Florida goes further than most states by restricting the sale itself — not just the driving. Dealers and private sellers are legally required to remove police markings before transferring ownership. This makes Florida one of the few states where even having a marked police car in your garage may not be straightforward.