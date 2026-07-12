Dynasty, Grandeur, Equus — The Cars That Paved The Way For Hyundai's Genesis

The Dynasty died in 2005 after one long generation, but before that, Hyundai once again partnered with Mitsubishi to make the Equus in 1999. That model would eventually become the Dynasty's successor. At the same time, Hyundai continued to make the Grandeur, which was eventually sold in North America as the Hyundai XG and then Azera. But 2009 is where things really got interesting for Hyundai. That's when it debuted the second-generation Equus in North America, which shared its platform with another car called the Hyundai Genesis.

Yes, "Genesis" was originally the name of a line of luxury coupes introduced in 2008. Even back then, those cars were planned to be released under a different brand name. Regardless, though, they sat just below the Equus, which remained the top-dog luxury model at the time. Eventually, those cars were combined into Hyundai's new luxury brand, with the Equus becoming the G90 and the Genesis coupe becoming the G80. Interestingly, despite the former model continuing to stand at the highest end, the latter's popularity led to the new brand taking the Genesis name for its own.

With Genesis being led by the brilliant G90 and with how important the G80 still is, there isn't a need for Hyundai to make another Dynasty or Equus today. The Grandeur has continued to exist, with its models even being sold in the U.S. from 2006-2017 under the name Azera. It's now on its seventh generation, which is a very sharp-looking luxury sedan that acts as Hyundai's global flagship, but it isn't seen as a competitor for proper luxury brands in the same way Genesis vehicles are. Still, without the Dynasty, original Grandeur, and Equus models, there might not be a Genesis brand today.