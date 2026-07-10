At $65,000, Would You Spoil Yourself With This 1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cyclone is a rust-free, factory-engined, almost-all-original survivor. Or so the seller says. Let's see what such a find might just set someone back.
In the film 'Forrest Gump,' the beloved titular character played by the even more beloved actor, Tom Hanks, liked to run. This predilection earned him a spot on his college football team, helped him navigate the Vietnam War safely, and turned him into a minor celebrity when he decided to run across the country in search of mental clarity. The further he ran, the more people liked and admired him.
With 155K on the clock, the 2004 Volvo V70R we looked at on Thursday was not so warmly received. For many of you, that was a little more running than you would like to see from an old performance wagon asking $16,000 for its purchase. In the end, as nice as it was, the Volvo fell in a 70% 'No Dice' loss owing to those miles.
Mercury rising
It's rare that we look at pure classic collector cars here, as they are a particular breed most often appreciated only by a select few. That being said, this 1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler is so audacious and in such great shape that it warrants our attention.
The model's history is just as crazy as this car's appearance. Mercury sold the Cyclone for only eight years, but across that short span, the name was applied to five distinct generations. Introduced in 1964 as the performance edition of the compact Comet, the Cyclone earned stand-alone status in 1967. Situated between the pony car Cougar and the large-barge Marquis, the Cyclone was positioned as Mercury's muscle, and the model had the NASCAR wins to back up that reputation.
Like most muscle cars of the era, the Cyclone eventually fell to federal regulations. The 1971 model year was the last for the car as a stand-alone model. The following year, the Cyclone name was applied as a performance package for the Montego. And after that, it was no more.
Ram induction
Painted in "Competition Orange" (there was also Competition Blue, Yellow, Green, and Gold), this Cyclone sports the Spoiler package. Naturally, that is evident from the spoiler on the trunk lid and the front air dam. For those still unconvinced, there's also a stripe treatment down the flank headed by the Cyclone Spoiler script. A similar decal adorns the trunk lid. Other updates available by checking the Spoiler option box include a gauge package featuring a 140-mph speedometer and an 8,000-rpm tach, as well as sport bucket seats.
According to the seller, this car has the "desirable" 351 Cleveland V8. As nice as that 250-horsepower engine is, it's only the standard motor offered. Even more desirable would be the optional 429 CID mill. On the plus side, the 351C is topped with a ram induction air cleaner, is original to the car, and is paired with a four-speed top-loader manual. That gearbox, the ad informs us, is not original to the car.
An unspoiled Spoiler
Befitting a car with such provenance, the seller gives us a good bit of the back story. Apparently, the present owner bought the car a few years back from the collection of someone named Rich Rodek, who they claim is "well known for his outstanding survivor cars and commitment to authenticity."
Based on the pictures in the ad, this car bears out that ethos. The paint is in great condition, as are the stripes and aero add-ons. This generation of Cyclone was also the craziest-looking with its exaggerated nose and gunsight grille. Simple steel wheels with center caps and beauty rings underpin and are fitted with raised white-letter BFG tires of an indeterminate age.
Under the hood, the engine bay is a bit scruffy, but laudably complete and without goofy add-ons. The cabin is a different story, however, looking factory fresh and sporting a Hurst T-handle atop its console-mounted shifter.
No, there's no A/C on the car, but based on the brake pedal graphic, it does have power-assisted front disc brakes. It also comes with a clean title, a laudably low 74,000 miles on the clock, and, amazingly, the original factory build sheet. For this model year, only 353 of those build sheets were printed, making this a fairly rare model.
Cash to dash?
Naturally, considering this car's provenance and condition, it's not for everyone. This isn't a whim purchase vehicle to be pulled out for cruise night. Instead, it's for a collector who appreciates either the era or rare Mercurys, or perhaps both. There are people like that out there. The major question, though, is whether a collector with such predilections would want to cough up the $65,000 asked for this car. Obviously, that's chicken feed for a collector like Jay Leno (Hi, Jay!), but 1970s muscle cars seem to be low on his priority list. More than most cars, this one needs to find the right buyer.
What do you think? Is this Cyclone priced right to whip up a whirlwind of interest at $65,000? Or will that price position take the wind out of its sales? (See what I did there?)
You decide!
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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