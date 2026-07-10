At $65,000, Would You Spoil Yourself With This 1971 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Cyclone is a rust-free, factory-engined, almost-all-original survivor. Or so the seller says. Let's see what such a find might just set someone back.

In the film 'Forrest Gump,' the beloved titular character played by the even more beloved actor, Tom Hanks, liked to run. This predilection earned him a spot on his college football team, helped him navigate the Vietnam War safely, and turned him into a minor celebrity when he decided to run across the country in search of mental clarity. The further he ran, the more people liked and admired him.

With 155K on the clock, the 2004 Volvo V70R we looked at on Thursday was not so warmly received. For many of you, that was a little more running than you would like to see from an old performance wagon asking $16,000 for its purchase. In the end, as nice as it was, the Volvo fell in a 70% 'No Dice' loss owing to those miles.