At $16,000, Would This 2004 Volvo V70R Be A Ball To Own?

The rare six-speed manual on today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo V70R is shifted via a funky "space ball" stick. Claimed "enthusiast-owned," this hot wagon is more than just a fancy shifter, though. Let's see if it's all worth the price of admission.

I only recently learned about this Internet trend called Looksmaxxing, my hitherto ignorance of the practice being something anyone who knows me will attest to. Apparently, there are multiple levels of this self-improvement routine, ranging from simple grooming and skin care regimens all the way to plastic surgery, hitting yourself in the face with a hammer, and the ritualistic eating of babies. That last action may just be a rumor I just started, however.

Regardless, the idea of minor or radical appearance modification isn't limited to the Manosphere. The 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata we looked at on Wednesday had both a factory 'Shinsen' parts package and a more extreme lower body kit add-on to max out its looks. That latter element wasn't to everyone's taste, nor was the car's relatively high (150K) mileage and somewhat incomplete maintenance record. Owing to those factors, the Mazda's not-insubstantial $10,800 asking price took an ugly turn with a 71% 'No Dice' loss.