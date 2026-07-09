At $16,000, Would This 2004 Volvo V70R Be A Ball To Own?
The rare six-speed manual on today's Nice Price or No Dice Volvo V70R is shifted via a funky "space ball" stick. Claimed "enthusiast-owned," this hot wagon is more than just a fancy shifter, though. Let's see if it's all worth the price of admission.
I only recently learned about this Internet trend called Looksmaxxing, my hitherto ignorance of the practice being something anyone who knows me will attest to. Apparently, there are multiple levels of this self-improvement routine, ranging from simple grooming and skin care regimens all the way to plastic surgery, hitting yourself in the face with a hammer, and the ritualistic eating of babies. That last action may just be a rumor I just started, however.
Regardless, the idea of minor or radical appearance modification isn't limited to the Manosphere. The 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata we looked at on Wednesday had both a factory 'Shinsen' parts package and a more extreme lower body kit add-on to max out its looks. That latter element wasn't to everyone's taste, nor was the car's relatively high (150K) mileage and somewhat incomplete maintenance record. Owing to those factors, the Mazda's not-insubstantial $10,800 asking price took an ugly turn with a 71% 'No Dice' loss.
Sport and utility!
Today, we are going to look at a car that, while modified in a number of ways, is the subject of a concerted effort to mask those mods or make them feel factory. This 2004 Volvo V70R is described by its seller as being "one of the cleanest and most thoroughly maintained M66/6-speed V70Rs available in the Puget Sound." While that's extremely specific, it's also a solid boast, and we'll have to investigate.
Volvo introduced the second-generation V70 in 2000 on the then-new P2 platform. The raucous R edition, with its high-pressure turbocharged five-cylinder engine and Haldex-imbued AWD, arrived in the U.S. in 2004. These cars offer a unique blend of performance and utility, something that has garnered the model a significant fan base over the years.
This one has all its original goodies (more on that in a minute), along with a number of updates, improvements, and maintenance items. It also has Volvo's six-speed M66 manual gearbox operated through the car's party piece: the uber-cool space ball shift lever.
The M66 gets its marching orders from the 2.5-liter DOHC inline five-cylinder that, from the factory, made a stout 300 horsepower. This one has a number of updates made to its breathing and boost control, so it might even top that.
No shortcuts taken
Okay, now let's talk about those mods. According to the ad, the current owner has been in possession of the car since 2014. They claim to have since then replaced every fluid with either OEM-spec liquids or the best the market has to offer. In addition, the ad says that almost every weakness of the P2 platform, from the steering wheel clock spring and alarm to the addition of the later center console and aero windshield wiper arms, has been addressed.
In fact, the ad goes to great lengths to note that no expense was spared and no shortcuts were taken in keeping this V70R in tip-top shape. Not only that, but whenever any original equipment part was replaced, it was stashed away rather than tossed. That means any modifications made to the car can be reversed, as all those parts will come with the sale.
That's a good thing, as changes such as the cat-less exhaust might not be to everyone's liking, lungs, or local laws. The seller assures us, however, that the original downpipe and cat will come with the car and, once retrofitted, will work without issue.
The list goes on...
There's plenty more than just the exhaust that has seen attention on this car, as evidenced by the extensive list of work and parts the seller offers in the ad. As a matter of fact, the list is so long that I'm not going to go into its details here.
Based on the pictures, it's obvious that the car has been well cared for aesthetically, too, having been kept in a garage on a battery tender in between drives and its regular fluid changes.
That's all reflected in the presentation. While there are Mama Bear-like 155,000 miles on the clock, the car shows as though it's only half-deep into that number. The exterior, in dark gray metallic, looks great, save for some minor degradation of the black plastic trim on the bumper. The wonderful model-specific Pegasus alloys appear unmarred and wear Sumitomo performance tires with plenty of tread.
In the cabin, some wear is evident, but nothing is broken or appears to need replacement. Happily, the message center shows no maintenance or malfunction notifications. Also, the interior design of these cars is wonderfully Swedish. It's like driving around inside an IKEA display.
A super car?
Considering how carefully curated this car seems, it's no surprise it comes with a clean title. The number of original, uninstalled new parts that will accompany the car in the sale is a bit surprising, though. Those updated parts include a timing belt and water pump kit, load area luggage rails, and a bunch of extra key blanks. The seller is even throwing in a Volvo factory computer programmer and diagnostic code reader. That's a lot of stuff!
How much would you pay for this car and that stuff? The seller is hoping someone will be willing to pony up $16,000 for the privilege. Do you think that's a reasonable ask? Or, as nice as this car seems to be, is that just too much for a V70R?
You decide!
Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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