These Are The Race Car Drivers Our Readers Would Actually Be Friends With

The internet may have torn us apart more than it brought us together, but it also gave us Car YouTube and the opportunity to form parasocial bonds with famous people we'll never meet. Then again, once celebrities began using social media, we started to see more of who they really were than we did back when you really only learned things about them from officially sanctioned interviews and the occasional tabloid scandal. Media training still exists, and not everyone runs their own social media, but odds are, we have a much better idea of who celebrities really are than we used to.

Which is why, on Tuesday, we asked you which race car drivers you'd actually want to be friends with. Some drivers are incredibly fast but don't come across like someone you'd want to share a few beers with, much less invite over for Thanksgiving dinner. Some seem like they'd be cool enough, but your interests are probably too different to stay friends. But I had a feeling at least one or two might have you convinced you'd quickly become buds if someone ever introduced you.

Personally, I was a little worried everyone would say Jeff Gordon, and I'd have a hard time figuring out how to turn one great answer into an AOTD, but I worried for nothing. We actually got some good variety, not just across racing series but age, as well. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.