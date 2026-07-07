Which Race Car Driver Would You Actually Want To Be Friends With?

The question is, if you could only be friends with one driver, who would you pick? Maybe it's an F1 driver, but there are so many other non-F1 drivers out there, there's no reason to stick to F1. Nor should you pick a driver simply because they're your favorite. Max Verstappen is very good at racing, but as Daniil Kvyat can confirm, he might also start dating your ex right after you break up, which definitely moves Max down a few rungs on the friendship ladder.

I'll also allow you to pick someone who's retired, but let's leave the dead in the ground. Reanimating corpses gets weird fast, and there are far more ways that could go wrong than right. More importantly, allowing retired drivers in the mix means I get to pick my fellow tennis-appreciator, Daniel Ricciardo. He just seems like the most fun, and I guarantee he'd support my plans to get an American Aquarium/Dale Earnhardt tattoo. The distance would be annoying, but we've both probably got miles to burn, and the internet helps make the world a smaller place.

What about you, though? Who's your pick? Let us know which race car driver you'd actually want to be friends down in the comments.