The 5 Coolest Cars Discovered At The Bottom Of The Ocean And Other Watery Graves

Cars and water have a complicated relationship. Rain is fine. A light ford? Sure. A dramatic slow-motion splash through a puddle while someone watches from the sidewalk? Practically a rite of passage. However, the ocean? A river? A hurricane? That's where things go sideways — or, more often, straight down.

The thing is, cars end up in water a lot more often than you'd think. Sometimes it's an accident. Sometimes it's insurance fraud. Whatever the reason, the result is pretty much always the same: a good automobile sitting on the bottom of something very wet, slowly becoming an artificial reef and a really awkward conversation starter for divers.

If it ever gets salvaged, the trouble doesn't end there — a car can become uninsurable once it's been issued a flood-branded title, which is exactly what happens when water damage is severe enough to total the vehicle. Unlike a certain Lotus Esprit that famously had other ideas, most cars are not designed with submarine functionality in mind.

Automakers spend zero time in the design phase thinking about hydrodynamics, pressure equalization, or barnacle resistance. And yet, here we are — with a surprisingly rich history of cars spending their days underwater. These are five of the coolest ones.