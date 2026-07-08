Bizzarrini 5300 Aperta Lusso Is A 60-Year-Old Giugiaro Design Finally Brought To Life

I'm not typically one to gawk at zillion-dollar, ultra-limited cars for the super rich because they're basically unobtainium. But dear lord this thing is pretty. And it's actually a really cool idea. In 1962, Giorgetto Giugiaro penned an open-top concept for Bizzarrini's gorgeous 5300 GT, but it never moved past the drawing board. At the time, the legendary Giotto Bizzarrini was focused on racing, having recently left Ferrari to start his own company, so while he loved Giugiaro's design, he decided not to move forward with production. Now, more than six decades later, Bizzarrini broke out Giugiaro's old sketch and brought it to life as the 5300 Aperta Lusso.

Bizarrini didn't just find a few old 5300 GTs and cut their roofs off. This Aperta might look like it's from the '60s, but it's almost entirely new. It uses a semi-monocoque bonded chassis with a single-piece carbon-fiber composite body. There's something very cool about taking a classic Giugiaro design and making it out of carbon, rather than remaking it with original techniques. This isn't the first time Bizzarrini as done something like this, but it's the most impressive effort yet.