At $10,800, Is This 2003 Mazda Miata 'Shinsen' A Fresh Deal?

Mazda built around 1500 of today's Nice Price or No Dice Miata 'Shinsen' special editions for the 2003 model year. Let's decide if that makes this one's asking price a special bargain.

For more than half of the automotive era, the ability to operate a manual transmission was an expected skill of drivers, as that's how most vehicles were equipped. Then someone discovered San Francisco and decided that starting from a stop on one of that city's steeply sloped streets was too terrifying an experience to endure, leading people to gravitate toward automatic transmissions.

Today, the ability to "row one's own" is seen as a badge of honor, and manual-transmission vehicles are widely seen as the exception, not the rule. That made the six-speed stick in the 2005 BMW X3 we looked at on Tuesday all the more rare and interesting an appearance. Paired with one of BMW's sweet straight sixes, that should make for an engaging driving experience. That was likely a reason behind the wagon's notably hefty 213,000-mile driving history. Not even the promise of a proper maintenance history could overcome that at the Bimmer's $5,700 asking price, though, leading to a 62% 'No Dice' loss.