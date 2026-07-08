These Are Your 'Mad Max' Apocalypse Rides
Folks, does it ever feel like we're trapped in the belly of this terrible machine and the machine is bleeding to death? Do you ever think about what happens when that machine finally grinds its last, when it runs out of blood with which to lubricate its gears, and shudders to a predictable yet unrecoverable halt? How much time do you spend thinking about what comes next, when the old world is fully dead and the new world still struggles to be born? More specifically: How do you plan to outrun the monsters?
Earlier this week, I asked you for your dream "Mad Max"-style apocalypse rides. Today we're looking through your answers, and I appreciate your collective commitment to realism — plenty of you noted that gasoline really doesn't last that long, and alternative fuels are likely a more reliable way to power. So, without further ado, let's look through your answers.
The Ghost Camaro
The Ghost Camaro used by Danish Special Forces in the Bosnian War. I already have an '81 Z28 to convert.
Submitted by: Pabst302
A solar-charged EV
Some form of EV + solar. If the oil stops pumping today, the difficulty and risk of getting gasoline will increase very quickly in a short amount of time.
Submitted by: Stephen.
A sailboat
Sailboat. Humans are going to pew each other until they run out of bullets. They are going to run each other over until they run out of gas. Then comes the part where we look at each other like tasty burritos. Best to get as far from everyone as possible, without the need for fuel and go fishing.
Submitted by: Biff Magnitude
Is that what you would do, Biff? Immediately turn on your neighbors until you end up eating them? Do you think so little of humanity?
Mercedes 240D
Mercedes Benz 240D
Bugatti that are worth millions will become paper weights. The 240D will keep running without any parts support or proper diesel fuel.
Submitted by: Tex
A TDI swap
Something small with a VW TDI in it. Maybe an early Rabbit/Scirocco/Jetta. Funner would be a Fiat X1/9. You'd be fast enough to get away from the zombies, but still running diesel that you could make from all the deep fat fryers from abandoned fast food restaurants.
Submitted by: Clay Horste
Did your copy of "Mad Max" have zombies? I think we may have watched different versions.
Nothing
It doesn't matter for me. I'm sure I'd be amongst the first wave to succumb to the sociopolitical ills of a collapsing society.
Submitted by: DiRF
It's my pleasure to announce that, if you're still commenting on Jalopnik, you're not in the first wave.
Ram Long Hauler
Not a Dodge guy or a big truck guy, but the 2012 Long Hauler concept had a 170 gallon tank that gave it up to 2,800 miles of range. That would help make the life-or-death battles for fuel further and fewer between. Add a camper and travel the barren wastelands in search of the next fuel supply.
Submitted by: Norm DePlume
A horse, eventually
I'd start off in my current vehicle, a fairly built 4Runner. Use that as long as possible then take out the first tech bro I see with an ev truck or suv and run that until I get sick and tired of solar charging, then most likely swap out to a horse which I should have done from the beginning.
Submitted by: Justin
Unimog
An 80s or 90s medium duty Unimog with the straight 6 diesel engine. Can run it on heating oil pumped from the basements of New England houses for the next 100 years
Submitted by: Rob-gittins
Community and a bicycle
My current mountain bike. Salsa Timberjack frame with Drop bars and a fox 130 fork. Brakes and shifters are mechanical so they're easy to fix and no batteries necessary. It's got all the mounts for my bags and racks so it can easily carry my camping gear and food and water as well as my fishing gear so I can supplement foraging with fish.
BUT:
Let's be honest: the lone wolf in the face of the apocalypse is not a thing that's ever actually mattered in the history of the world. Lone wolves get picked off, starve to death and are quickly forgotten. What matters is banding together and building communities where you can grow food, protect each other and trade with other communities. This is how humanity has survived for as long as it has. The lone wolf is a fantasy, nothing more.
Even in Mad Max, the real survivors are the communities, be they the folks who have a refinery or Lord Humungous' crew. Even Imortan Joe built farms.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
You will not survive the wasteland alone! You need a community.