These Are Your 'Mad Max' Apocalypse Rides

Folks, does it ever feel like we're trapped in the belly of this terrible machine and the machine is bleeding to death? Do you ever think about what happens when that machine finally grinds its last, when it runs out of blood with which to lubricate its gears, and shudders to a predictable yet unrecoverable halt? How much time do you spend thinking about what comes next, when the old world is fully dead and the new world still struggles to be born? More specifically: How do you plan to outrun the monsters?

Earlier this week, I asked you for your dream "Mad Max"-style apocalypse rides. Today we're looking through your answers, and I appreciate your collective commitment to realism — plenty of you noted that gasoline really doesn't last that long, and alternative fuels are likely a more reliable way to power. So, without further ado, let's look through your answers.