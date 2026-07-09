Never Buy Someone Else's Project, Unless It's A Manual-Swapped Mercedes E63 AMG Wagon With 500 HP

Used cars are always going to be a bit of a gamble, but the risk absolutely skyrockets when you buy someone else's project. Maybe the work was done by competent professionals, but you never really know until it's time to fix something that's broken. The problem is, what if your dream car was never sold in your dream configuration when it was new? You could always try to build it yourself, but that takes time and money. So maybe, just maybe, we should make an exception to that rule for this manual-swapped 2007 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon that's currently listed on Cars & Bids.

The wheels on this one will need to go almost immediately, but that's probably fine. There aren't a lot of manual-swapped E63 wagons in the U.S., and Mercedes definitely didn't offer it as an option from the factory. So when you're buying a car that wasn't supposed to exist, you have to leave some room in the budget to tweak a few things. Compromise is important, especially if you want to row your own gears while driving an E63 AMG wagon with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that sends 507 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels.

As for the manual transmission itself, it's a six-speed Mercedes unit pulled from a 2005 SLK350. Which either means Mercedes could have sold a manual SLK55 AMG and simply decided not to, or the gearbox might explode unexpectedly at some point, thanks to all the added power (the 05 SLK350 made just 268 hp). In the comments, the seller claims the transmission can definitely handle more power than it's rated for, but since "a very good friend that's familiar with these cars" did the work, there's no shop you can call to talk about it.