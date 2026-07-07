At $5,700, Is This 'Meticulously Maintained' 2005 BMW X3 A Banner Bargain?

While today's Nice Price or No Dice X3 has a lot of miles on the clock, it has a stack of maintenance receipts for the work that's been done to keep it going. It also has a rare six-speed manual, making it all the more intriguing to keep on the road. Let's see if its price interests us even more.

In the 1940s, young actors Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland starred together in eight films, several of which were entries in the novel-to-screen Andy Hardy series. A popular trope that arose from these films is the conceit of a group of youths coming together to put on a show to save a family farm from the clutches of the bill collector. In more modern times, we often say "it takes a village" in describing any act that demands such a group effort.

The 1999 Porsche Boxster project we looked at on Monday might not require rallying townsfolk or a gaggle of plucky teens to get it fully back in the game, but it would require some effort from its next owner. According to your comments, the $5,000 asked to take on that onus proved an insufficient incentive. Ultimately, that resulted in a 60% 'No Dice' loss.