Here Are The Signs Of A Bad Fuel Pump

Most people never think of their cars' fuel pumps until they fail, but they actually play a major role in moving you around: If gasoline is your vehicle's lifeblood, the fuel pump is its beating heart. With that in mind, a failing fuel pump can be flat-out fatal to your ride if it's not caught early. The good news is that a faulty pump can often let you know when it's nearing the end of its usable lifetime, and it does so in two basic ways.

The obvious one is that it can prevent enough gasoline from getting to your engine, reducing power and leading to problems starting the car, difficulty accelerating or maintaining a steady speed, and hearing assorted disturbing noises from under the hood. These can range from backfires to popping and coughing, and they are all sounds your motor makes when it is struggling with a lean air-fuel mixture. Of course, another way you can know when a fuel pump is faulty is that the check engine light may come on — and return after you've cleared it.

Yet some fuel pump problems create the opposite situation, where your engine gets too much fuel. A case in point would be an issue with the pump's fuel pressure sensor. Now you may be dealing with a rich air-fuel mixture that can cause sudden spikes in speed or engine revs, as well as a sudden drop in fuel economy as the excess fuel goes to waste. Needless to say, if your fuel pump stops working entirely, so will your engine.