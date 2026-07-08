Why Wearing Headphones While Driving Is Illegal In Some States

To begin with, wearing and using headphones while driving is not universally illegal in the U.S. However, several states have restricted or outright banned them, so it's worth knowing where and for why that's the case. The main reason is simply that headphones reduce the driver's situational awareness, potentially preventing the driver from noticing certain hazards or situations when they would need to react — such as emergency sirens or the honking of a horn — due to the sounds being blocked or distorted by the headphones.

There's also the risk of distraction. While there isn't an awful lot one can do with the headphones themselves, it could be argued that they encourage phone interaction, such as changing songs, podcasts, or even phone calls. Plus, it's possible for a driver to zone out somewhat when listening to music, which has been proven to reduce reaction times. As of now, most states have no laws prohibiting headphone use in vehicles. In the minority of states, such as California, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio, it's only legal to wear one headphone or earbud while driving, but drivers can still make use of their pricey AirPods at the wheel. On the other hand, driving with one or two headphones is completely illegal in Washington and Pennsylvania (with some caveats), so if you live in any of those two states, stop wearing headphones while you drive. While there are some perfectly valid reasons as to why headphones should and indeed are banned in certain states, what about the other side of the argument?