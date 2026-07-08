Why Wearing Headphones While Driving Is Illegal In Some States
To begin with, wearing and using headphones while driving is not universally illegal in the U.S. However, several states have restricted or outright banned them, so it's worth knowing where and for why that's the case. The main reason is simply that headphones reduce the driver's situational awareness, potentially preventing the driver from noticing certain hazards or situations when they would need to react — such as emergency sirens or the honking of a horn — due to the sounds being blocked or distorted by the headphones.
There's also the risk of distraction. While there isn't an awful lot one can do with the headphones themselves, it could be argued that they encourage phone interaction, such as changing songs, podcasts, or even phone calls. Plus, it's possible for a driver to zone out somewhat when listening to music, which has been proven to reduce reaction times. As of now, most states have no laws prohibiting headphone use in vehicles. In the minority of states, such as California, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio, it's only legal to wear one headphone or earbud while driving, but drivers can still make use of their pricey AirPods at the wheel. On the other hand, driving with one or two headphones is completely illegal in Washington and Pennsylvania (with some caveats), so if you live in any of those two states, stop wearing headphones while you drive. While there are some perfectly valid reasons as to why headphones should and indeed are banned in certain states, what about the other side of the argument?
Arguing against headphone restrictions for drivers
The logic behind such restrictions is perfectly sound, but the issue is that there are already so many different ways for a driver to be distracted at the wheel, so why is regulation necessary for headphones? For example, drivers have been able to blast music through stellar sound systems that embarrass most home audio setups for years, in addition to flicking through numerous menus and sub-menus on modern infotainment systems, or re-routing satellite navigation systems while on the move. Such behavior is surely also likely to distract drivers from the task at hand, and yet there are no such regulations that govern it. It would likely be fairly easy for an automaker to cap volume levels above a certain speed, and for regulators to insist they lock complex menus at the same time.
The NHTSA even released a set of voluntary guidelines for manufacturers that focus on reducing driver distraction, such as disabling the ability to manually enter text, to watch video content, and to reduce the display of certain types of text, such as social media content, while not in park. But as of yet, no regulation changes. It's also true that there are no rules or regulations surrounding drivers who are deaf or who suffer from hearing loss. Of course, laws should not exclude those with disabilities from driving independently, but this also suggests that the state considers hearing to be important for safe driving, but perhaps not entirely essential.
Ultimately, the restrictions make sense
The fact that other aspects of distracted driving haven't been addressed doesn't make wearing headphones any less dangerous. So, the best-case scenario for keeping our roads safe probably wouldn't be for headphone restrictions to be lifted. Instead, it's for other states to catch up and enforce such bans as well, and some of the NHTSA's guidelines surrounding distracted driving could make the shift from voluntary to mandatory.
It's worth noting that, even in the states where headphones are strictly prohibited, there are some exceptions. For example, motorcycle Bluetooth helmets with built-in headsets are not restricted by law. And even Pennsylvaniastate law allows special single-ear headsets used in conjunction with a cellphone for communications. Hearing aids are a logical exemption, too. We saw a partially deaf Amazon driver narrowly cheat death as his van was hit by a train in 2021. Not only do hearing aids help drivers to hear what's going on around them — such as an 80-MPH train blasting its horn — but they can also include Bluetooth connectivity for calls and navigation data. So, much like Bluetooth helmets, they allow drivers to keep their focus on the road while still receiving important information.