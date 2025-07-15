These Were The Hardest Working Vehicles At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Goodwood Festival Of Speed is dedicated to classic race cars and supercars of mind-boggling speed, power and price. Do a quick walk down the staging area before the supercar run and you'll find enough finely carved carbon fiber and fiber glass to reach well over a billion bucks all sitting in the brilliant British sun on just a few hundred feet on track. While these vehicles are fantastic, this is Jalopnik, and we're more interested in the every day vehicles that keep the world moving. While the rally stage is where I initially fell in love with the hard-working cars of the craziest car exhibition on Earth, there also happened to be a special exhibition this year called Van Go – Masters of the Moving Arts. Of course, I fell in love with every boxy, weird vehicle on display. Naturally I've brought every single one of those to you.

There are some unsung heroes who didn't make the list. Goodwood is swarmed by golf carts and John Deere-esque open tractor things that do the real legwork of keeping the show moving, but I never seemed to be in a good opportunity to grab a picture and information on them. Some vehicles are working too hard for the likes of a silly blog post.