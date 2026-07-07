Why Having A Digital ID Won't Make Your Physical Copy Obsolete

The digital revolution is spreading to government services, with several U.S. states offering digital IDs or developing their implementation. However, states still require drivers to carry a physical driver's license. For instance, Illinois rolled out digital driver's licenses, but motorists must also have a physical version when behind the wheel. Additionally, while smartphone-stored identification can't be counterfeited like traditional cards, some law enforcement agencies aren't fully equipped to verify the authenticity of digital IDs during traffic stops, underscoring how physical IDs aren't yet obsolete.

Modern technology creates modern problems, whereas traditional driver's licenses have a variety of built-in security features and can be verified with the naked eye. For example, New York State licenses feature tactile laser engraving and a secondary photo laser-etched into a clear window. In contrast, most Digital IDs rely on verification by an app on another device, which becomes an issue when such verification systems aren't broadly adopted in areas like local law enforcement. Ultimately, digital IDs are useless if government agencies and private businesses can't verify them.