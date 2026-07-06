At $5,000, Could This Project 1999 Porsche Boxster Boxster Get You To Roll Up Your Sleeves?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 986 has done a lot of miles and shows its age. It has also had an engine replacement, but it still requires some work to make it reliable. Let's see if it's worth getting our hands dirty.

In the party game "Hot Potato," party-goers stand in a circle, tossing a beanbag or other small object from person to person while music is played. When the music stops at random, the person holding the object is eliminated. This continues until only one player remains. Extending outside of parlor games, the phrase 'Hot Potato' has long been used to describe any object, idea, or even company of questionable desirability that has gone through many hands. Saab Automobile is a prime example of a hot potato car company. Originally acquired by General Motors in 1989, the Swedish car builder suffered through that company's bankruptcy and then its own, eventually shutting its doors. Since then, the brand has been owned by Spyker Automotive, NEVS (National Electric Vehicle Sweden), and, finally, the Chinese conglomerate Evergrande Group.

The 1976 Saab 99 GL we considered last Friday suggested happier times, when people wanted Saabs. Unfortunately for its collector-seller, the car's $14,900 asking price severely limited demand. In the end, that was made clear in the comments and the 75% "No Dice" loss the Saab received.

Okay, now, who wants some leftover potato salad from the Fourth?