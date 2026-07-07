Why The NHRA No Longer Bans Challenger Demons, But Can Still Ban Demon 170s
You might remember that Dodge leaned heavily on the "banned by NHRA" marketing when it launched the 2018 Challenger Demon. Though its quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph was NHRA certified, the association at the time had certain safety requirements (roll cage, window nets, and the like) for cars that ran 9.99 seconds or quicker and/or exceeded 135 mph, equipment which a Demon — at least in its stock form — did not meet. It was entirely possible to make the car NHRA-compliant through modifications.
A few years after the Demon's launch, the NHRA made changes to its Street Legal program, allowing certain cars to compete without having to burden themselves with all these safety modifications. Now, 2014 and newer cars can go as quickly as 9.0 seconds in the quarter-mile (5.65 in the eighth-mile) at speeds of up to 150 mph, as long as they are plated, use DOT-approved tires, and all their OEM safety systems are in working order. Essentially, a stock 2018 Dodge Demon or any post-2014 factory 9-second car can now compete in NHRA's Street Legal events without modifications.
However, to race a 2023 Challenger Demon 170 on an NHRA-regulated track, you may still need a parachute and a roll cage fitted to the car. Despite the NHRA's 2022 changes, the Demon 170's NHRA-certified quarter-mile of 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph is still considered too fast for it to compete without mods, according to the aforementioned thresholds.
The Demon 170's quarter-mile reality
Sure, the Demon 170's impressive 0-60 and quarter-mile times make for great marketing, but how far have actual owners/testers pushed the 1,025-horsepower Demon? Tuned 170s have managed to crack the eight-second mark, according to forums like Hellcat. However, if we exclude the one owner who happened to run an 8.89 in his single-seater Demon 170 (discussed in this thread), and a handful of others, most of the stock Demon 170s out there are largely nine-second cars, at least from whatever information that's available online.
We couldn't find any independent tester running a bone-stock Demon 170 in the 8s. The best that Hagerty could manage was a 9.72 when it tested the Demon 170 against a Lucid Air Sapphire. Without the prepped surface, the Demon 170 hit the quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds, according to Hagerty's testing. YouTube channel Drag Times also ran a similar test, but none of the runs saw the Demon 170 complete the quarter-mile in under 9 seconds. Another YouTube channel, RacerX, put in a lot of time and effort to replicate Dodge's 8.91, only to manage a best time of 9.04 after multiple runs and waiting for the perfect density altitude (DA) — pretty good for a nearly-stock Demon 170, but still quite far off from Dodge's claims.
If you are a Demon 170 owner concerned about the NHRA ban, the likelihood of your stock Demon 170 getting kicked out of the track depends entirely on your ability to get the perfect launch and post a sub-9-second run. Maybe if it were on a prepped surface under ideal test conditions, like how Dodge tested it, then a ban could occur. Still, even an experienced racer like Tom Bailey couldn't make that happen during Hargety's tests, so you shouldn't worry about it too much.