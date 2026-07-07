Why The NHRA No Longer Bans Challenger Demons, But Can Still Ban Demon 170s

You might remember that Dodge leaned heavily on the "banned by NHRA" marketing when it launched the 2018 Challenger Demon. Though its quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph was NHRA certified, the association at the time had certain safety requirements (roll cage, window nets, and the like) for cars that ran 9.99 seconds or quicker and/or exceeded 135 mph, equipment which a Demon — at least in its stock form — did not meet. It was entirely possible to make the car NHRA-compliant through modifications.

A few years after the Demon's launch, the NHRA made changes to its Street Legal program, allowing certain cars to compete without having to burden themselves with all these safety modifications. Now, 2014 and newer cars can go as quickly as 9.0 seconds in the quarter-mile (5.65 in the eighth-mile) at speeds of up to 150 mph, as long as they are plated, use DOT-approved tires, and all their OEM safety systems are in working order. Essentially, a stock 2018 Dodge Demon or any post-2014 factory 9-second car can now compete in NHRA's Street Legal events without modifications.

However, to race a 2023 Challenger Demon 170 on an NHRA-regulated track, you may still need a parachute and a roll cage fitted to the car. Despite the NHRA's 2022 changes, the Demon 170's NHRA-certified quarter-mile of 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph is still considered too fast for it to compete without mods, according to the aforementioned thresholds.